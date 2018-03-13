Politics

Uhuru Moiloa will just implement existing policy in Gauteng

13 March 2018 - 13:25 By Penwell Dlamini
Dikgang
Dikgang "Uhuru" Moiloa shakes Gauteng Premier David Makhura after being appointed as new MEC of human settlements.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

The deputy speaker of the Gauteng legislature‚ Dikgang “Uhuru” Moiloa‚ who has been appointed to lead human settlements and cooperative governance and traditional affairs in the province says his job is just to implement existing policy.

“The policy is existing. There is no new policy or a new approach that will be expected of the new MEC. The challenges are there and seen by everybody and the premier has clearly outlined what the challenges are. What is required of me is the rapid implementation of the policy that exists.

“My job will be to do everything in my power to make sure that we achieve the targets that the premier has [set] for mega human settlement projects. [This includes] rolling out of small legacy projects and work with the people of Gauteng‚ in particular those in the demand database‚ those who are looking for houses‚ [in order] to agree on how we can work together moving forward.

“We’re looking forward to this task. It is not easy. It is a difficult one but of course‚ we are equal to the task. We’ll do everything in our power to make sure that we achieve the necessary targets‚” Moiloa said after premier David Makhura announced his appointment on Tuesday.

Moiloa‚ mostly known as Uhuru‚ is currently the deputy speaker of the Gauteng legislature and will be sworn in as the new MEC on March 16.

Moiloa will replace Paul Mashatile after the latter was elected as treasurer-general of the ANC in the party's December elective conference. Mashatile’s new role at Luthuli House is a full-time job‚ which required him to leave the provincial executive of Gauteng.

Uhuru Moiloa replaces Paul Mashatile in Gauteng executive

Gauteng premier David Makhura has appointed deputy speaker of the legislature Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa as the new MEC of human settlements.
Politics
3 hours ago

Moiloa joined the Gauteng legislature in 1999. He has served in several positions within the ANC from 1990 where he was the ANC West Rand zonal chairperson‚ secretary and later regional treasurer. He also worked as the West Rand regional elections manager‚ ANC provincial policy coordinator and a member of the ANC provincial executive committee since 2008.

In the Gauteng legislature he served as a caucus whip for the social cluster‚ chairperson of the housing committee‚ petitions committee‚ economic development and chairperson of committee of chairpersons.

Most read

  1. Will Ramaphosa reveal Zuma’s legal costs? Politics
  2. Uhuru Moiloa will just implement existing policy in Gauteng Politics
  3. Jeff Radebe defends 'clean energy' deals despite objections Politics
  4. India tells South Africa 'the Guptas are your peeps' Politics
  5. Citizens have the right to know political funders to root out corruption Politics

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X