The deputy speaker of the Gauteng legislature‚ Dikgang “Uhuru” Moiloa‚ who has been appointed to lead human settlements and cooperative governance and traditional affairs in the province says his job is just to implement existing policy.

“The policy is existing. There is no new policy or a new approach that will be expected of the new MEC. The challenges are there and seen by everybody and the premier has clearly outlined what the challenges are. What is required of me is the rapid implementation of the policy that exists.

“My job will be to do everything in my power to make sure that we achieve the targets that the premier has [set] for mega human settlement projects. [This includes] rolling out of small legacy projects and work with the people of Gauteng‚ in particular those in the demand database‚ those who are looking for houses‚ [in order] to agree on how we can work together moving forward.

“We’re looking forward to this task. It is not easy. It is a difficult one but of course‚ we are equal to the task. We’ll do everything in our power to make sure that we achieve the necessary targets‚” Moiloa said after premier David Makhura announced his appointment on Tuesday.

Moiloa‚ mostly known as Uhuru‚ is currently the deputy speaker of the Gauteng legislature and will be sworn in as the new MEC on March 16.

Moiloa will replace Paul Mashatile after the latter was elected as treasurer-general of the ANC in the party's December elective conference. Mashatile’s new role at Luthuli House is a full-time job‚ which required him to leave the provincial executive of Gauteng.