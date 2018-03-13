Politics

Zuma spent R15.3m of taxpayers’ money to avoid prosecution

13 March 2018 - 18:20 By Karyn Maughan
Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Former President Jacob Zuma spent R15.3-million in his battle to avoid prosecution - all funded by the taxpayer.

President Cyril Ramaphosa disclosed this information to the Democratic Alliance on Tuesday‚ in a bid to settle legal action bought by the party over Zuma's refusal to disclose his legal fees in the so-called Spy Tapes case.

The State Attorney indicated that Ramaphosa intends to disclose this information in Parliament on Wednesday‚ in response to questions from EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema also wants to know "on what legal provision(s) or policy did the State rely when using state resources to fund the former President's legal costs?"

State capture inquiry subpoenas Duduzane Zuma, Guptas‚ Myeni

Parliament's public enterprises committee has decided to subpoena former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni‚ Duduzane Zuma and the three Gupta brothers‚ Ajay‚ ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma steadfastly avoided answering DA leader Mmusi Maimane's questions about how much his so-called Stalingrad campaign has cost taxpayers.

And that may be because he has agreed to pay back the money if he's convicted.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seale last week told Financial Mail that the state would continue to fund Zuma's legal fees if he went on trial for corruption‚ on the basis of an undertaking that was concluded between Zuma and then president Thabo Mbeki in 2006.

"The former President signed an undertaking to refund the state if he is found to have acted in his personal capacity and own interest in the commission of offences with which he was charged."

It remains unclear whether these costs will include the money spent by Zuma in avoiding prosecution.

Maimane told TimesLIVE on Tuesday evening that the DA would ensure the money was paid back.

“We want to claim it back and we want to ensure that Zuma is personally liable. We will do an analysis of how the determination went," he said.

READ MORE

Some examples of political donors whose secret donations were exposed

My Vote Counts on Tuesday asked the Constitutional Court to declare that the Promotion Access to Information Act was constitutionally invalid insofar ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Will Ramaphosa reveal Zuma’s legal costs?

Could South Africa know tomorrow just how much taxpayers have paid for former President Jacob Zuma's legal battles? In a word: yes.
Politics
4 hours ago

India tells South Africa 'the Guptas are your peeps'

While government officials in South Africa debate the wealthy Gupta family's status in South Africa‚ their birth country India appears to be in no ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zuma spent R15.3m of taxpayers’ money to avoid prosecution Politics
  2. State capture inquiry subpoenas Duduzane Zuma, Guptas‚ Myeni Politics
  3. Some examples of political donors whose secret donations were exposed Politics
  4. Will Ramaphosa reveal Zuma’s legal costs? Politics
  5. Uhuru Moiloa will just implement existing policy in Gauteng Politics

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X