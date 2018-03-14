The DA in Gauteng has accused the ANC of letting the EFF get away with breaking the law.

The EFF in the province on Tuesday admitted that it was behind a series of recent land invasions‚ saying the occupations were official EFF policy.

John Moodey‚ the DA leader in Gauteng‚ said such actions were illegal and called for action from authorities.

"The EFF and ANC do not want South Africans to own land. They merely want our people to be tenants‚ renting land from the government‚" Moodley said in a statement.

"These land grabs are nothing short of political posturing of the worst kind and show the EFF’s blatant disregard for the rule of law and the Constitution. This all while Ramaphosa and the ANC sit idle."