The newly announced ANC candidates for the Free State and Mpumalanga premierships have admitted that it will not be easy for them when they take up their new positions‚ considering that they are women.

On Wednesday the party announced new premier elects in two of its provinces. They will replace Ace Magashule (Free State) and David Mabuza (Limpopo) after the pair were elected as secretary general and deputy president respectively at the December ANC conference.

Magushule announced the two premier elects‚ Sisi Ntombela and Refilwe Mtshweni‚ at a post National Working Committee (NWC) meeting media briefing at the party headquarters‚ Luthuli House.

Making their first media address as after the announcement‚ the two thanked the party for trusting in women leadership to command the two provinces.