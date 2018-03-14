Come and see what I’ve done‚ Trollip tells Malema

With his mayorship at stake‚ Athol Trollip has invited Julius Malema to visit Nelson Mandela Bay‚ in a last-ditch effort to sway the EFF leader against the planned motion to unseat him.

“Show our people that you really understand and care for their issues and hear from them yourself whether they want the ANC back in government in their city.”

This was the emphatic plea from mayor Trollip in a three-page letter to Malema on Tuesday.

In it‚ he detailed how he had admired the EFF leader for his resolute stance to maintain his party’s independence while holding the ANC to account for “its corrupt ways”.