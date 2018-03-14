Ramaphosa said that while government would forge ahead with its decision to expropriate land without compensation‚ police should not sit idle while people resorted to "self-help measures”.

"This does not create an opportunity for self-help measures and smash and grab opportunities‚" he said. "The police must immediately ensure that those applying smash and grabs are arrested."

Ramaphosa had faced questions from DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Lulama Ntshayisa from the African Independent Congress‚ among others. Maimane wanted Ramaphosa to detail government's plans to implement expropriation of land without compensation‚ while Ntshayisa asked how the president intended to tackle reported land invasions in some parts of Gauteng.

Maimane's party - and others such as the Freedom Front Plus - have rejected land expropriation without compensation‚ saying it threatened property rights and would damage the economy.