Land restitution in SA could take 700 years

Section 25 (7) of the Constitution says a person or community dispossessed of their land after 1913 due to historically discriminatory laws or practices is entitled to restitution or redress.

Claassens said there were already more than 7‚000 unsettled and more than 19‚000 unfinalised "old order" claims that were submitted between 1995 and 1998.

At the current pace of finalising 560 claims a year‚ they would take at least 35 years to deal with. "New order" claims lodged after 2014 would take 143 years to settle. If the process were to be re-opened‚ another 397‚000 claims were likely to be lodged‚ which at the ‘current pace would take 709 years to finalise‚ she said.