Parliament to investigate Zwane over Optimum sale

Parliament's mineral resources committee is to investigate the role of former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane in the sale of the Optimum coal mine and other mining assets from Glencore to Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

Zwane allegedly travelled to Zurich to facilitate the sale of Optimum and will be called to answer questions by MPs at the inquiry. He has repeatedly failed to appear at the committee's meetings on invitation to account for his actions and will be called by the inquiry - if necessary by subpoena - to answer questions the MPs have.

The committee met Wednesday to decide on the terms of reference for the inquiry into state capture in the Department of Mineral Resources. This will commence as a matter of urgency at the same time that the inquiry into state capture at Eskom by the public enterprises committee winds down. The inquiry is likely to commence next month and take a maximum of two months.