President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with chief executives of state-owned companies to discuss their turnaround plans.

A statement from the presidency said Ramaphosa had held brief discussions with the CEOs of a number of state entities on Tuesday.

“In his February 2018 State of the Nation Address‚ President Ramaphosa said government would intervene decisively to stabilise and revitalise state-owned companies and would take further measures to ensure that all state-owned companies fulfilled their economic and developmental mandates as important catalysts through which government creates public value‚” the statement said.

The presidency said that CEOs had presented proposals on their economic recovery plans‚ including “advanced manufacturing; creating meaningful employment in the agricultural sector; monetising digital capabilities to boost the economy‚ and the development of logistics systems to enable and accelerate economic growth.”