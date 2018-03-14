WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa in hot seat over Zuma’s legal costs, land & more

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday face questions from EFF leader Julius Malema about just how much former president Jacob Zuma's personal legal fees have cost the state.

In questions tabled for Ramaphosa's first oral question and answer session in Parliament‚ Malema also wants to know "on what legal provision(s) or policy did the state rely when using state resources to fund the former president's legal costs?"

Ramaphosa already disclosed on Tuesday to the Democratic Alliance that Zuma spent R15.3-million in a bid to settle legal action bought by the party over his refusal to disclose his legal fees in the so-called Spy Tapes case.

Other questions the president will face include:

The National Freedom Party's Prof N M Khubisa will ask, "What steps does he intend to take to ensure that the public’s confidence is restored in the National Prosecuting Authority that has lost the public’s confidence over the past 8 years due to malfunctioning‚ maladministration‚ political interference and some errors in decision-making?"

Mmusi Maimane from the Democratic Alliance will be asking Ramaphosa to get down to nitty gritty and provide "the full details of the Government’s plan to expropriate land without compensation".

See the full list of questions below: