“We have received confirmation that Zuma paid R15-million of taxpayers’ money on his personal case‚” said Maimane.

He was referring to Zuma’s corruption case in the mid-2000s‚ before he was president‚ which collapsed when the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew charges.

“It appears that this R15.3-million in legal fees was spent irregularly and unlawfully‚ as the case relates to Jacob Zuma in his personal capacity for crimes allegedly committed before he was president‚” said Maimane.

“He was not a respondent in that case in his capacity as the president of the Republic of South Africa. As such‚ the R15.3-million ought to have been paid by personally by Jacob Zuma.”

Court papers filed by the DA also question why he used his personal lawyer‚ Michael Hulley‚ rather than the state attorney as provided for under the State Attorney Act.