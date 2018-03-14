Former president Jacob Zuma will know “any day from tomorrow” whether or not he will face prosecution on fraud and corruption charges.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku wouldn’t commit to a firm date when National Director of Public Prosecutions‚ Shaun Abrahams‚ would tell the public his decision‚ saying that the parties involved in the case should be informed first.

“The NDPP [Abrahams] intends to inform the parties involved in the Zuma prosecution of his decision any day from tomorrow‚ and he will then advise the South African public when he intends to announce his decision on the Zuma case‚” he said.

This comes after the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) confirmed that it had lost its Constitutional Court bid to block Abrahams from announcing the decision on whether or not Zuma should stand trial.

The decision means Abrahams now has no legal barrier against making the announcement.

This is a developing story.