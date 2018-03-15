Politics

Motion to oust Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor brought forward

15 March 2018 - 12:14 By Siphe Macanda
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. File photo.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. File photo.
Image: Deneesha Pillay

Nelson Mandela Bay metro mayor Athol Trollip and the rest of the municipal troika and the mayoral committee could be removed sooner than initially anticipated.

This follows a petition by the majority of the 120 councillors for the motion of no confidence in Trollip‚ council speaker Jonathan Lawack‚ and council's chief whip to be brought forward to March 29.

The initial date requested by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for the motion on Trollip’s removal was April 6. However TimesLive understands that Lawack notified the EFF that DA councillors would be out of town on party duty that day.

EFF has now requested Lawack to move the date of the special council meeting forward to March 29. That date is already set for an ordinary council meeting.

EFF caucus leader Zilindile Vena told TimesLive that the party wants the motions to be dealt with in the morning before the ordinary meeting‚ and then the ordinary meeting can convene after.

EFF won't back down on Trollip motion

The EFF will not divert from its plan to table a motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip next month.
Politics
1 day ago

“The speaker advised that we should look for an alternative day. Because we do not want any logistical issues‚ we called for the special meeting to start before the ordinary one. There is precedence to this: on January 26 two meetings set on the same day‚ we first dealt with the special meeting and later with another meeting‚” Vena said.

A petition signed by 62 councillors requests the speaker to grant the special meeting for March 29 and further requests the removal and new appointment of speaker‚ mayor‚ chief whip‚ and mayoral committee. The petition calls for the reinstatement of former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani.

After Bobani’s sacking in November subsequent to his relationship with Trollip breaking down‚ the council resolved to dissolve the position of executive deputy mayor.

The EFF has previously indicated that their preferred candidate to replace Trollip was former Finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The petition calls on the council resolution to be rescinded. This is not the first no-confidence motion against Trollip. Last year the Patriotic Alliance tabled a motion against him‚ but it failed when the EFF voted with the DA.

READ MORE

Come and see what I’ve done‚ Trollip tells Malema

With his mayorship at stake‚ Athol Trollip has invited Julius Malema to visit Nelson Mandela Bay‚ in a last-ditch effort to sway the EFF leader ...
Politics
1 day ago

DA will fight expropriation without compensation despite 'consequences': Maimane

The Democratic Alliance is steadfast on its stance against land expropriation without compensation‚ despite the risk of losing the mayorship of the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Intense battle set for top position in DA

With just weeks to go before the Democratic Alliance holds its elective congress‚ the nominations for leadership seem to be pointing to an intense ...
Politics
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Motion to oust Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor brought forward Politics
  2. MPs 'not pleased' with state of Eastern Cape schools Politics
  3. EFF member apologises for inciting hate against whites Politics
  4. Open letter to Shaun Abrahams: Do not prosecute Jacob Zuma Ideas
  5. Zuma's legal fees more than double the R15m cited by Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X