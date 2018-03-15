Motion to oust Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor brought forward

Nelson Mandela Bay metro mayor Athol Trollip and the rest of the municipal troika and the mayoral committee could be removed sooner than initially anticipated.

This follows a petition by the majority of the 120 councillors for the motion of no confidence in Trollip‚ council speaker Jonathan Lawack‚ and council's chief whip to be brought forward to March 29.

The initial date requested by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for the motion on Trollip’s removal was April 6. However TimesLive understands that Lawack notified the EFF that DA councillors would be out of town on party duty that day.

EFF has now requested Lawack to move the date of the special council meeting forward to March 29. That date is already set for an ordinary council meeting.

EFF caucus leader Zilindile Vena told TimesLive that the party wants the motions to be dealt with in the morning before the ordinary meeting‚ and then the ordinary meeting can convene after.