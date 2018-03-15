MPs 'not pleased' with state of Eastern Cape schools
Members of parliament who had hoped to see an improvement at schools identified for repair back in 2016 were instead met with the reality of service delivery failure.
A delegation of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is currently on the ground in the Eastern Cape.
They've described themselves as "not pleased" with what they are seeing.
"... Some projects are still in the same unpleasant state they were in‚ in 2016‚ during Taking Parliament to the People programme in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality‚" said Lungelwa Zwane‚ leader of the NCOP delegation in Mdantsane.
The delegation was tasked with checking progress made on service delivery challenges that were identified at schools in the area. After receiving a full briefing from the Eastern Cape Department of Education on what has been done‚ the delegation visited the schools.
Zwane said they were "left disappointed as they noted contradictory responses between what is reported and the reality on the ground".
Both Ulwazi and Wongalethu High Schools had similar challenges of dilapidated infrastructure and inadequate Learning Teaching Support Material. The same problems were identified in 2016.
Zwane's team said in a statement she "displayed her displeasure that the department sent junior officials who had no authority to make commitments on behalf of the department".
Only fencing had been installed in these schools.
"The delegation derived no happiness to see how learners were still crammed in dilapidated classrooms‚" they said.
Although the delegation acknowledged progress made at Hlokoma High School in NU1 and Vukuhambe Special School in NU9‚ officials from the department were reprimanded for dragging their feet in implementing some projects. Both these schools need to be fenced immediately as crime is rife in that area and the schools are exposed to crime‚ they noted.
“The progress made shows that while today is bit better than yesterday‚ tomorrow can be even much better. However‚ there are still some outstanding issues and we will continue working towards ensuring that service delivery promises made to our people are implemented by all stakeholders concerned‚” said Zwane.
The NCOP’s Taking Parliament to the People programme was established in 2002 to enhance public education and public participation‚ as a means of strengthening our democracy. The programme is based on the premise that the NCOP is crucial to overseeing cooperative government and intergovernmental relations.
Yesterday's programme in Mdantsane concluded with a site visit at Fanti Gaqa Senior Primary School in NU6.
Today‚ the delegation was scheduled to visit Full Gospel‚ Makukhanye and Uzuko Enyangweni Day Care Centres‚ and the programme will culminate with public hearings at NU10 Community Hall where members of the public will raise matters affecting them particularly on education and economic development.