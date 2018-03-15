MPs 'not pleased' with state of Eastern Cape schools

Members of parliament who had hoped to see an improvement at schools identified for repair back in 2016 were instead met with the reality of service delivery failure.

A delegation of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is currently on the ground in the Eastern Cape.

They've described themselves as "not pleased" with what they are seeing.

"... Some projects are still in the same unpleasant state they were in‚ in 2016‚ during Taking Parliament to the People programme in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality‚" said Lungelwa Zwane‚ leader of the NCOP delegation in Mdantsane.

The delegation was tasked with checking progress made on service delivery challenges that were identified at schools in the area. After receiving a full briefing from the Eastern Cape Department of Education on what has been done‚ the delegation visited the schools.