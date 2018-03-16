She is also alleged to have inserted Limia Essop‚ a friend’s daughter‚ as one of the board members for Cape Town Stadium.

The applicant in the arbitration matter‚ Manuel Davids‚ was one of 160 people who applied for four area-based director vacancies.

In a letter to council speaker Dirk Smit after arbitrator Arthi Singh-Bhoopchand found that his exclusion from the shortlist was unfair‚ Davids said the four people appointed were “known to be in the mayor’s circle of friends”.

Ten people were shortlisted for the positions but Davids was not one of them despite the fact that he “met the requirements for the post in terms of the advertisement”‚ a view supported by the arbitrator.

He was the head of customer support services within the city’s electricity and distribution department under the energy directorate and had worked for the city for 36 years.

Singh-Bhoopchand found that the absence of written records of shortlisting criteria and how they were applied meant the council “failed to comply with its own recruitment and selection policy in this regard”.

She added: “In an environment that is politically charged and where the probability of political influence is likely‚ the maintaining of adequate written records becomes all the more important.”