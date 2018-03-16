Politics

I was sure I was right‚ says Mpshe

16 March 2018 - 16:59 By Naledi Shange
NPA acting National Director Mokotedi Mpshe announces the decision to drop corruption charges against ANC leader Jacob Zuma on April 6, 2009, at the NPA's headquarters in Pretoria. File photo.
NPA acting National Director Mokotedi Mpshe announces the decision to drop corruption charges against ANC leader Jacob Zuma on April 6, 2009, at the NPA's headquarters in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24

Mokotedi Mpshe‚ the former director of public prosecutions who decided to withdraw charges against President Jacob Zuma in April 2009 said on Friday that he was convinced that his decision was correct at the time.

Speaking to Radio 702 shortly after the incumbent DPP Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma would get his day in court‚ Mpshe said he did not regret his decision.

Mpshe was fingered as the man who got it wrong‚ and was singled out by name during Abrahams’ briefing 11-minute long announcement.

“I was convinced at that stage that my decision was the appropriate decision and I still stand by my decision which I made then” Mpshe told Stephen Grootes.

“The fact that it has been reversed does not make me a bad person at all. Decisions get reversed. I cannot take any responsibility for what is happening now‚” he said.

The High Court had reinstated the charges in 2016 and the Supreme Court upheld that decision last year‚ rejecting an appeal by Zuma. The High Court described Mpshe’s decision to withdraw the charges as irrational.

Abrahams on Friday afternoon announced that a court of law was the most suited to deal with the charges against Zuma.

NPA confident of nailing Zuma

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams believes that they will succeed in the prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma on ...
Politics
33 minutes ago

"I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Zuma in the charges listed in the indictment‚" Abrahams said.

Zuma faces 16 charges‚ involving 783 incidents. He faces one count of racketeering‚ two of corruption‚ one of money laundering and 12 of fraud.

The charges relate to a R30-billion government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the NPA shortly before Zuma ran for president in 2009.

Zuma — then deputy president — was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaik‚ his former financial adviser who was jailed for corruption.

Shaik’s conviction almost torpedoed Zuma’s bid for president but the charges against him were dropped on a technicality in 2009.

READ MORE

Zuma is innocent until proven guilty‚ says ANC

The ANC on Friday said it noted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to reinstate charges against former president Jacob Zuma but ...
Politics
53 minutes ago

#ZumaCharges: Mzansi has zero chill

Just moments after National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday that 16 charges would be reinstated against former ...
News
1 hour ago

Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted - NPA boss Shaun Abrahams

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams said former president Jacob Zuma would go on trial for the 2009 string of charges that had ...
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. I was sure I was right‚ says Mpshe Politics
  2. NPA confident of nailing Zuma Politics
  3. Zuma is innocent until proven guilty‚ says ANC Politics
  4. We are blessed‚ says Ramaphosa after ZCC meeting Politics
  5. Ramaphosa tells Motshekga to act on deadly pit latrines Politics

Latest Videos

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
X