Mokotedi Mpshe‚ the former director of public prosecutions who decided to withdraw charges against President Jacob Zuma in April 2009 said on Friday that he was convinced that his decision was correct at the time.

Speaking to Radio 702 shortly after the incumbent DPP Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma would get his day in court‚ Mpshe said he did not regret his decision.

Mpshe was fingered as the man who got it wrong‚ and was singled out by name during Abrahams’ briefing 11-minute long announcement.