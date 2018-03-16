Politics

I will testify in Zuma's trial: Schabir Shaik

16 March 2018 - 17:58 By Karyn Maughan
Former president Jacob Zuma's ex-financial adviser Schabir Shaik has confirmed that he has been subpoenaed to testify in Zuma's trial.

"I've been subpoenaed‚ so I must testify. It is a legal requirement. I cannot refuse‚" he told TimesLIVE on Friday afternoon‚ hours after Shaun Abrahams‚ the national director at the National Prosecuting Authority‚ announced that Zuma's latest bid to stop his corruption prosecution had failed.

Shaik said he had "no comment" on Abrahams' announcement‚ because his is on medical parole and is limited in what he can say to the media.

Shaik was convicted of corrupting Zuma in 2005‚ and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released on medical parole on March 3‚ 2009 after serving just over two years of that sentence. A panel of medical experts had concluded that he was terminally ill.

During his trial‚ Shaik remained adamant that the hundreds of payments he made to Zuma‚ then KwaZulu-Natal Tourism MEC and later deputy president‚ were either gifts or part of a revolving loan agreement.

But the high court rejected that explanation and found that the payments were clearly intended to keep Zuma on a corrupt retainer - so that he could be used‚ in his official capacity‚ to further Shaik's business interests.

