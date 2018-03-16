Politics

Maimane pops champagne‚ De Lille ready to testify against Zuma

16 March 2018 - 17:48 By Naledi Shange
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: David Harrison

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane popped champagne after the announcement on Friday that former president Jacob Zuma would get his day in court.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille‚ who was one of the whistle-blowers‚ also expressed joy at the news‚ saying she was ready to testify against Zuma.

"I feel vindicated that after so many years this matter will finally go to court. It was on the 9th September 1999 when I went to Parliament and blew the whistle and asked for an investigation." De Lille said in a statement.

"I was contacted by the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] about three months ago‚ asking me if I will be prepared to be a witness should they decide to charge Zuma. I said yes I would testify."

De Lille said it was a pity that it had taken millions of rands of taxpayers’ money to reach a decision to charge Zuma.

On Friday afternoon‚ director of public prosecutions at the NPA Shaun Abrahams announced that a court of law was the most suited to deal with the 16 charges of corruption‚ fraud‚ money-laundering and racketeering brought against Zuma brought in relations to the 1990s arms deal.

I was sure I was right‚ says Mpshe

Mokotedi Mpshe‚ the former director of public prosecutions who decided to withdraw charges against President Jacob Zuma in April 2009 said on Friday ...
Politics
2 hours ago

"I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Zuma in the charges listed in the indictment‚" Abrahams said.

The charges were filed but then dropped by the NPA shortly before Zuma ran for president in 2009.

Zuma — then deputy president — was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaik‚ his former financial adviser who was jailed for corruption.

Shaik’s conviction almost torpedoed Zuma’s bid for president but the charges against him were dropped on a technicality in 2009.

