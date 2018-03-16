"I feel vindicated that after so many years this matter will finally go to court. It was on the 9th September 1999 when I went to Parliament and blew the whistle and asked for an investigation." De Lille said in a statement.

"I was contacted by the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] about three months ago‚ asking me if I will be prepared to be a witness should they decide to charge Zuma. I said yes I would testify."

De Lille said it was a pity that it had taken millions of rands of taxpayers’ money to reach a decision to charge Zuma.

On Friday afternoon‚ director of public prosecutions at the NPA Shaun Abrahams announced that a court of law was the most suited to deal with the 16 charges of corruption‚ fraud‚ money-laundering and racketeering brought against Zuma brought in relations to the 1990s arms deal.