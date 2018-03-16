SA Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane has denied any wrongdoing in the repayment of R70-million VAT owed to Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments‚ allegedly through a third party.

In a statement released on Friday‚ SARS described media reports about the payment as “malicious‚ disingenuous and part of the well-orchestrated agenda” to discredit him.

“This agenda includes the narrative which hinges on the predictable and unproven assumption that commissioner Moyane is corrupt‚ is a lackey of the Guptas and must be ‘fired’ from his job‚” SARS said.

But chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance Yunus Carrim said on Friday that even if SARS’ action regarding the Gupta payment was legal‚ it seems that the family received favourable treatment from the Revenue Service “given the delay in VAT returns when it comes to many other tax payers”.