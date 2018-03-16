National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams believes that they will succeed in the prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma on 16 charges of racketeering‚ money laundering‚ fraud and corruption in relation to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

On Friday‚ Abrahams announced that Zuma will soon have his day in court – a decade-and-a-half since the NPA began investigating the former president.

“After consideration of the matter‚ I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment served on Mr Zuma‚” he said.