Then the EFF MP turned on Abrahams‚ saying only his removal from office could restore confidence in the prosecuting authority.

“The EFF…calls on Shaun Abrahams to step down from the position of NDPP. The courts have declared that his appointment was illegitimate and thus he has to step down. Nothing will further restore confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority than a new and fresh NDPP‚” Ndlozi added.

He was referring to a court ruling which stated that the appointment of Abrahams as NDPP was unlawful and must be set aside.

Civil society organisations had approached the court to have the R17-million golden handshake received by Abrahams' predecessor‚ Mxolisi Nxasana‚ declared invalid.

A full bench had set aside the termination of former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana's contract‚ as well as the subsequent appointment of Abrahams on 18 June 2015.

Last month‚ Abrahams’ lawyers took to the Constitutional Court where they submitted that it was irrational to use state funds to pay his Nxasana a salary for the remaining period of his contract to leave his post.

They argued that this did not mean the appointment of Abrahams was invalid and should be set aside as there was a vacancy when Abrahams was appointed.