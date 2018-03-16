Politics

We are blessed‚ says Ramaphosa after ZCC meeting

16 March 2018 - 15:34 By Naledi Shange
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

For the first time in ten years‚ ANC officials were allowed to set foot on the Zion Christian Church’s holy land‚ Moria in Limpopo.

The party issued a statement on Thursday saying President Cyril Ramaphsosa had been welcomed by Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane.

"The visit was undertaken as part of the ANC’s revolutionary pilgrimage to seek spiritual wisdom and counsel and to thank the church for its continuous prayers for the ANC. Today’s visit was also the first time in ten years that the ZCC had accepted an application from the leadership of the African National Congress to visit‚" said spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Ramaphosa said the party was there to thank the church for its prayers.

"We are also here to ask them to continue praying and giving the ANC their blessings as we undertake our mandate to improve the lives of our people. We further extend our gratitude personally to Bishop Lekganyane‚" Ramaphosa said.

In a short video clip posted on the ANC's Twitter feed ‚ Ramaphosa is seen shaking Lekganyane's hand and thanking him for hosting party officials.

"To get blessings from Bishop Lekganyane‚ to get blessings from the ZCC is the best thing that could happen to the ANC and to the country‚" Ramaphosa says in the clip.

