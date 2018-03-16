Zuma has rights‚ says lawyer fighting to stave off prosecution

A lawyer representing an NGO fighting for former president Jacob Zuma’s freedom has vowed to take the fight to the bitter end.

South African Natives Forum’s lawyer‚ Lucky Thekisho‚ told the Sunday Times shortly after the prosecution’s announcement that charges against Zuma would be reinstated: “That man [Zuma] has rights like any other person on this earth‚ the constitution protects him as a person.”

Thekisho said the NGO launched an application to stop Zuma’s prosecution in the High Court in Cape Town last month.