Zuma is innocent until proven guilty‚ says ANC

The ANC on Friday said it noted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to reinstate charges against former president Jacob Zuma but highlighted that he was innocent until proven guilty.

“Accordingly we call on South Africans at large to afford the NPA space to conduct its work unhindered‚ we continue to assert the inalienable right of all in our country‚ including Comrade Jacob Zuma‚ to be presumed innocent until and if proven guilty‚” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The party said it had confidence in the country’s criminal justice system and respects the independence of the judiciary.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams on Friday afternoon announced that a court of law was the most suited to deal with the charges against Zuma.