DA believes deal on Zuma’s legal fees is illegitimate

Ramaphosa stated earlier this week that Zuma had given an undertaking that he would pay for his own legal fees should he be found to have acted in his personal capacity.

Maimane said the DA had fought for a nine-year battle to have the charges against Zuma reinstated after they were “illegally and irrationally dropped just before the 2009 election to clear the way for Zuma to be elected President without the cloud of criminal charges over his head”.

But he added that while this victory was cause for celebration‚ it must be pointed out that none of the various National Directors of Public Prosecution who served through the Zuma presidency had acted with the requisite independence and moral courage required of that office.

“They served Jacob Zuma as their political masters‚ and when he was gone‚ they found the spine to act against him.

“We cannot rest until we have a truly independent National Director of Prosecutions‚ and a truly independent NPA. That is why I asked President Ramaphosa on Tuesday whether he would support a greater role for Parliament in a more transparent and credible appointment process for the NDPP‚” Maimane said.