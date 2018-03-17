This is according to NPA boss Shaun Abrahams‚ who announced on Friday that he felt there were "reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution" of the former head of state on charges of racketeering‚ two of corruption‚ one of money laundering and 12 of fraud.

Abrahams said that Zuma had argued in representations why he shouldn't face charges - which were submitted on January 31 – saying that he would‚ essentially‚ be unfairly prosecuted.

"Mr Zuma’s representations‚ broadly speaking‚ largely relate to a prosecution characterised by prosecutorial manipulation‚ impropriety‚ fair trial abuses‚ prosecutorial misconduct‚ deliberate leaking of information to the media‚ and irrational decisions made by various national directors and/or acting national directors of public prosecutions‚ along with inexplicable delays for approximately 15 years in bringing his matter to trial. Mr Zuma‚ in addition‚ disputes all allegations against him and records that he lacked the requisite intention to commit any of the crimes listed in the indictment‚" he said.

Abrahams added that Zuma put the blame on the NPA.