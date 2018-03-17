Speaking after a two-day meeting of the DA’s federal executive on Saturday‚ Maimane warned that if the motion succeeds‚ which he said was not guaranteed‚ the EFF “will have handed the metro back to the same corrupt ANC that brought that metro to its knees”.

“The EFF must know that voters‚ even their own voters‚ will punish them severely for returning the metro to the corrupt ANC‚ just as it is slowly emerging from the legacy of twenty years of corruption‚” he asserted.

He said that voters had rejected the ANC in NMB because the city had been so stripped through corruption and maladministration that it could barely deliver any basic services.

In 18 months‚ the DA-led coalition in NMB had turned the city around.