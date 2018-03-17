Zuma ’s legal team plans BEE defence to corruption charges

The ANC’s pledge to support black empowerment will be among the defences employed by former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team to fight the raft of charges he faces in connection with payments he received from Schabir Shaik, his former financial adviser.

Zuma’s lawyers will also attempt to prove that he had no criminal intention when he and Shaik met with French arms manufacturer Thales, and that he did not try to solicit a R500,000-a-year bribe in exchange for protection in the arms deal probe.

A multi-pronged strategy to keep Zuma out of jail is expected to unfold, beginning with a likely review of National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams’s decision on Friday to dismiss the former president’s representations on why Zuma should not go on trial.

Zuma’s legal team is also expected to make a fresh bid in court to have the case struck off.

But if the trial goes ahead, Zuma’s lawyers will contest the merits by seeking to prove that his actions were in line with the ANC’s approach to make interventions to support black-owned businesses.