The nominations‚ which closed on Friday‚ were announced on Sunday ahead of the DA’s federal congress which is set to take place on April 7 and 8 in Tshwane.

DA federal congress chief electoral officer Anchen Dreyer said the congress would be the largest in the history of the party‚ drawing over 2‚000 delegates from all parts of the country‚ and would also “be reflective of the fact that the DA is the most diverse party in South Africa”.

“The DA has exponentially grown since 2015‚ when it had just over 1‚200 delegates‚” she said.

She added that the nomination process was the first step towards electing leadership that would take the party through the campaign season‚ to 2019 and beyond.