Maimane nominated unopposed as DA leader

18 March 2018 - 12:23 By Timeslive
The DA's parliamentary leader, Mmusi Maimane.
Image: HALDEN KROG

Mmusi Maimane and James Selfe have been nominated unopposed respectively as the candidates for the positions of leader and federal council chairperson of the Democratic Alliance.

However‚ it will be a three-horse race between incumbent and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip‚ Annelie Lotriet and Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga for the position of federal chairperson.

The position of federal youth leader will be contested by Lincoln Machaba‚ Luyolo Mphithi‚ Katlego Clement Peterson‚ and Xabiso Nicholas Nyati.

The nominations‚ which closed on Friday‚ were announced on Sunday ahead of the DA’s federal congress which is set to take place on April 7 and 8 in Tshwane.

DA federal congress chief electoral officer Anchen Dreyer said the congress would be the largest in the history of the party‚ drawing over 2‚000 delegates from all parts of the country‚ and would also “be reflective of the fact that the DA is the most diverse party in South Africa”.

“The DA has exponentially grown since 2015‚ when it had just over 1‚200 delegates‚” she said.

She added that the nomination process was the first step towards electing leadership that would take the party through the campaign season‚ to 2019 and beyond.

