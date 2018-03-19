Nelson Mandela Bay ANC Andile Lungisa has taken the stand in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court where he has been charged with assaulting a fellow councillor.

Lungisa is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly attacking fellow councillor Rano Kayser‚ a DA member‚ with a water jug.

Lungisa said it had been DA members – first a councillor with false teeth and then others – who had initially attacked him. He said he had been afraid because of the way the DA councillors had been handling him. He added that that one of the councillors had headed for him as he unbuttoned his shirt.

The brawl – captured on video by DA PR councillor Renaldo Gouws - broke out during a heated council meeting on October 26‚ 2016. Lungisa said he had picked up the jug to throw water at those attacking him.

Earlier in the day‚ the man accused of stabbing metro chief whip Werner Senekal during the same brawl‚ Gamalihleli Maqula‚ was acquitted on all charges.

Magistrate Morne Cannon found there was no evidence to convict Maqula.

“Accused two is therefore discharged in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedures Act‚” said Cannon.

Maqula was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after it was alleged he stabbed Senekal in the back following the council fracas.