The former anti-apartheid activist‚ who is set to appear before a panel on Tuesday‚ has been charged‚ according to Self‚ with contravening the federal constitution of the DA‚ "specially‚ charges of misconduct".

"Ms De Lille is the one who constantly alleges that she is facing charges of corruption. We have never said so. It is true that there is a simultaneous investigation taking place in the City‚ and depending on its outcome‚ it is possible that further charges will be put to Ms de Lille‚" his statement read.

"It is therefore‚ quite clearly‚ an internal matter between a member and the party. It is of no interest to the general public and has nothing to do with her relationship with the City of Cape Town Council."

"Internal party disciplinary issues are not generally open to the public‚ since it is a contractual relationship in which the public has no input or interest. It is therefore hard to imagine why this particular point is emphasised as being a 'key consideration'."