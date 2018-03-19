Jacob Zuma’s son Edward says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has embarked on a witch hunt against his father after it reinstated a case against the former president.

The charges include corruption‚ fraud‚ money laundering and racketeering.

In a statement issued in his personal capacity on Monday‚ Zuma junior questioned the “impartiality” of the NPA and accused the prosecuting authority of being used to “clamp down on those who speak the truth to white monopoly capital.”

He vowed that they would defend the former president in every way possible and that those who despise him “will regret” the NPA decision to recharge his father.

“The National Prosecuting Authority has taken a decision which even a child can see that it is based on a witch-hunt and very suspicious and thought-provoking reasons which as a citizen of this country one would feel very much that state institutions are being used to clamp down on anyone who stands and speaks truth to white monopoly capital and its offsprings‚” he said.