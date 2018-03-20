Politics

De Lille hearing off to false start as technicalities dominate

20 March 2018 - 13:59 By Philani Nombembe
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. File photo.
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The DA disciplinary hearing into Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's alleged misconduct spent Tuesday morning debating technical disputes between the parties.

The technicalities include who should constitute the disciplinary panel. The hearing‚ at parliament‚ adjourned for lunch.

Addressing journalists during the break‚ De Lille said lawyers on either side had been debating the issues for a number of hours but no resolution was in sight.

She said she had not had a chance to formally ask that the hearing be opened to the media. But she reiterated that she would take her party to court if the DA refused.

“We haven’t even reached that stage yet‚” said De Lille.

DA fires broadside at De Lille ahead of her disciplinary hearing

The DA is adamant that internal party disciplinary issues are not generally open to the public.
Politics
23 hours ago

De Lille wants open disciplinary hearing

In 24 hours the DA's disciplinary panel will decide whether the hearing against Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will be held behind closed doors.
Politics
1 day ago

New nepotism claims against me are rubbish‚ says De Lille

Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille denied allegations of nepotism made by a city official who won an arbitration award against the city council.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now? Politics
  2. De Lille hearing off to false start as technicalities dominate Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Deputy President Mabuza answers questions in Parliament Politics
  4. Shivambu apologises for 'scuffle' with journalist: 'It was not supposed to ... Politics
  5. 'I never thought Floyd Shivambu could stoop so low' Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
X