The DA disciplinary hearing into Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's alleged misconduct spent Tuesday morning debating technical disputes between the parties.

The technicalities include who should constitute the disciplinary panel. The hearing‚ at parliament‚ adjourned for lunch.

Addressing journalists during the break‚ De Lille said lawyers on either side had been debating the issues for a number of hours but no resolution was in sight.

She said she had not had a chance to formally ask that the hearing be opened to the media. But she reiterated that she would take her party to court if the DA refused.

“We haven’t even reached that stage yet‚” said De Lille.