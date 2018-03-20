EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says he regrets and will write a formal apology after a confrontation with a journalist outside parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday‚ saying he regretted his "impatience".

The assault sparked widespread condemnation and calls on the party to distance itself from its deputy president's behaviour.

Shivambu was caught on camera assaulting Adrian de Kock‚ from Media 24‚ who was waiting with other journalists outside the building where Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing is taking place.