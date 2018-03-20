Politics

'I never thought Floyd Shivambu could stoop so low'

20 March 2018 - 13:10 By Staff Reporter
Netwerk24 multimedia journalist was ‘assaulted’ by the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu outside Parliament on Tuesday. Adrian De Kock tells us what happened.
Education activist Hendrick Makaneta on Tuesday lambasted EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu for attacking a journalist outside parliament in Cape Town.

"Shivambu’s action sends a strong message that if EFF can become government‚ there will be censorship against journalists. We therefore call on the EFF to distance itself from the unfortunate incident and take concrete and visible steps to discipline Shivambu without any delay."

Makaneta added: “Journalists should be free to state a different opinion without fear of violence or physical injury.”

"We cannot allow media freedom to be compromised in South Africa especially at a time when we are supposed to commemorate human rights day. Journalists rights are human rights.

"We hope that the CIC Julius Malema will do everything in his power to rid his organization of those who abuse the rights of journalists."

