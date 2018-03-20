4. Your obligations both in terms of the Constitution and the South African Revenue Service Act of 1997 warrant that the public interest be paramount in fulfilling the functions of the SARS and ensuring its integrity.

5. As I made plain to you‚ I have lost confidence in your ability to lead SARS. Your position is not one of any ordinary employee. Your obligation to be responsible for the performance of SARS and its functions impacts on the public purse and therefore the wellbeing of the nation as a whole. This is an exceptional circumstance that requires urgent and immediate action.

6. With regards to the performance of your duties‚ I wish to cite two areas of particular concern:

6.1. in relation to Mr Makwakwa‚ your delay in attending to this matter‚ your treatment of the report given to you by the Financial Intelligence Centre‚ listing his transgressions‚ and your failure to report this to the Minister immediately not only violated the FIC Act but also violated the provisions of section 195 of the Constitution which you are enjoined to fulfil in terms of section 4(2) of the SARS Act; specifically the maintenance of high standards of professional ethics‚ ensuring public administration is accountable‚ and being transparent to the public. You failed to provide related reports to the Minister of Finance‚ and only finally agreed to do so under pressure from the Standing Committee on Finance last week. You failed to maintain discipline at the SARS as required in section 9(2) of the SARS Act or to maintain an efficient administration. You have further and thereby failed in your role as an accounting officer for SARS. As a result‚ the SARS has been fundamentally jeopardised and has lost the confidence of tax-payers.