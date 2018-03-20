Politics

IN FULL | 'You have already made a decision to dismiss me': Moyane's letter to Cyril

20 March 2018 - 12:17 By TimesLIVE
Tom Moyane.
Tom Moyane.
Image: Esa Alexander

Suspended SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of wanting him out at all costs.

On Monday evening‚ Ramaphosa wrote to Moyane‚ informing him of his decision to suspend him pending the outcomes of a disciplinary inquiry. This was after Ramaphosa failed to persuade Moyane to resign voluntarily.

In a response letter Moyane wrote to Ramaphosa‚ he said that he would go to court to challenge Ramaphosa’s intention to remove him, adding, "It was glaring that you have already made a decision to dismiss me”.

Moyane noted in his letter that he was shocked at the accusations levelled against him by the president.

He added: “It is clear to me that your decision is largely based on media reports or informed by people with a [biased] view.”

Read the full letter below:

