Andries Tlouamma‚ the sole MP of small party Agang SA‚ was ejected from the chamber by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli after he refused numerous requests for him to withdraw remarks that Mabuza was not credible enough to lead the moral regeneration movement and "needed to be rehabilitated from the premier league".

The “premier league” was a group of ANC premiers from Mpumalanga‚ the Free State and the North West that was close to former president Jacob Zuma and campaigned unsuccessfully for his preferred successor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the party's elective conference last year.

Speaking during a discussion on Mabuza's reply to a question from DA chief whip John Steenhuisen on the work of the moral regeneration movement‚ Tlouamma said the newly appointed deputy president was simply not suitable to lead the movement.

Tlouamma claimed Mabuza had failed as Mpumalanga premier and had faced several allegations against him during his tenure.

"It's unfortunate that you're not a good example of a moral leadership‚" said Tlouamma amid loud jeers from ANC benches.

"You lack credibility‚ I want to know if yourself‚ you've been rehabilitated since you were part of the premier league‚ the rot of the past Zuma administration. How are you going to champion moral regeneration?" He said.

But Mabuza was not allowed to respond and the matter degenerated into a heated exchange after ANC MP Hlomane Chauke raised a point of order‚ saying Tlouamma was in breach of parliamentary rules as he was "casting aspersions on the Deputy President" without a substantive motion.

Tsenoli ruled in favour of Chauke and asked Tlouamma to withdraw his remarks but he refused.