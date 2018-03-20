Politics

Shivambu grilled on Twitter for manhandling journalist

20 March 2018 - 11:59 By Timeslive
The EFF's Floyd Shivambu. File photo.
Image: Media 24/ Gallo Images

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu was roasted on Twitter for manhandling a journalist and compared to an “AWB thug” on Tuesday.

While many red beret supporters were quick to tweet in his defence‚ there was also a sense of outrage at his behaviour.

Shivambu was captured on video manhandling Netwerk24 multimedia journalist Adrian de Kock outside Parliament on Tuesday.

 

Veteran journalist Max du Preez said: 

Some observers said he should face criminal charges. “Floyd Shivambu and Mduduzi Manana‚ same whatsapp group‚” said Gaopalelwe K Ditinti.

Others asked sarcastically if EFF heavyweight advocate Dali Mpofu would be representing the journalist in court.

Ricky Singh was scathing in his observation of the incident: 

Themba M Masango was among many who were disappointed by the fracas: 

TheWolfKing brought some perspective: “I don’t know what transpired‚ cause we only seeing the clip but MR Shivambu what you did is very wrong‚ wrong in every aspect. MANHANDLING is an offense. If we are to build a greater South Africa that is not the way we should be handling matters. its such a shame‚ a big shame!”

Many said they would wait to hear Shivambu’s side of the story.

Leina lame ke Kwena asked:

