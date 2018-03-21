Black people do not have human rights: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says black people do not have human rights‚ because they are “subhuman”.

“Your humanity has been taken away by an evil system of capitalism that produces racism. Blacks are not human. Blacks are subhuman. That’s why they can die in Life Esidimeni.”

Malema was in firebrand mode on Wednesday during his speech in Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Human Rights Day.

He said human rights and land ownership were intertwined.

“There are no human rights in a shack.”

He called Australia racist for planning to fast-track visas for white South African farmers. Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton singled out white South African farmers’ need to flee “horrific circumstances” for a “civilised country”.