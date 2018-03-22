ANC Ekurhuleni councillor wounded in shooting

The Johannesburg ANC on Thursday said it could not rule out that a councillor who was shot and wounded earlier this week was targeted because of his position.

Chief Whip Cllr Jongizizwe Dlabathi told TimesLIVE they were hoping that the police investigation would shed more light into this.

"The shooting happened on Monday March 19. It was late in the evening and Lifu Phillemon Nkosi was coming from organisational duty‚" said Dlabathi. "Apparently there was a Quantum that went past and [from it‚ someone] shot at his car. He was injured and immediately rushed to hospital in Vosloorus."

Dlabathi said the timing of the shooting was a cause for concern. "We are disturbed at this unfortunate development‚ which comes at a time when the governing party is doing everything possible to ensure that there is peace and stability through fighting crime in our communities‚" he said.

In one of the most recent political attacks‚ an elections co-ordinator and two other people were shot dead in Mfume (KZN) earlier this month.

The attack happened amid the Independent Electoral Commission's voter registration drive to allow the electorate to confirm their details.