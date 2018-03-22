Attacked ANC councillor in a stable condition

“It is alleged that after the meeting‚ councillor Nkosi was the last person to leave. Before he drove off‚ three unknown suspects came closer and shot at his vehicle [with him] behind the steering wheel‚” Ndobe said.

He said at this stage it was unknown whether the suspects were using a vehicle or not‚ or whether the attack was politically motivated.

“A bullet was removed from the victim’s abdomen. He is in a stable condition‚” Ndobe said.

He added that no one had been arrested in connection with the incident but said the police were following leads on information received from community members.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the local police station or alternatively call 08600 10111 or SMS 32211.