The state was right to pick up the tab for former president Jacob Zuma’s legal fees‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

In a statement – which came as a promise to the EFF following last week’s question and answer session in Parliament – Ramaphosa confirmed that because the allegations against Zuma came while he was in the employ of government‚ the state was right to fund the legal fees.

According to his reply during the Q&A session‚ the legal costs in the so-called Spy Tapes matter alone came to R15.3-million.

On Thursday‚ Ramaphosa said that Section 3(3) of the State Attorney Act was used when determining whether or not government should fund Zuma’s legal fees. “Treasury Regulations” were also taken into account.