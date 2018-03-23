Politics

ANC top brass to discuss burning issues

23 March 2018 - 10:14 By Aphiwe Deklerk
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to his deputy David Mabuza, while ANC Treasure General Paul Mashatile looks on.
Image: Masi Losi

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is meeting in Cape Town on Friday to discuss burning issues affecting the party.

Top of the party’s agenda will be the status of its Eastern Cape provincial executive committee. The ANC had sent a team led by Sbu Ndebele to investigate the legitimacy of last year’s chaotic elective conference‚ which chose Oscar Mabuyane as chairman to replace Phumulo Masualle.

Masualle’s supporters walked out of the conference without voting after a violent episode. Their calls for the disbandment of the provincial executive committee have become stronger after the newly elected leadership moved for a provincial cabinet reshuffle that would oust Masualle‚ who is now an NEC member‚ as Eastern Cape premier.

The meeting is also expected to discuss the dates for the KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State ANC elective conferences. The party decided to disband the leadership structures of the two provinces after their legitimacy was successfully challenged in court.

