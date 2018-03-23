Anger over legal fees of ex-president Zuma

South Africa's government was facing growing questions on Thursday over who should foot the legal bills of former president Jacob Zuma as he fights numerous allegations of corruption.

His successor President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared to endorse underwriting the mounting legal court costs of his erstwhile political master.

"The acts on the basis of which it is alleged that the former President committed criminal offences took place during his tenure as a government official both at provincial and later at national level," wrote Ramaphosa in a letter to the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party.