As former president Jacob Zuma prepares to return to court to face corruption charges‚ the Democratic Alliance has gone to court to force him to pay "tens of millions of rands" in state money it says has already been "wasted" on his personal legal battles.

The party also wants the North Gauteng High Court to block Zuma from receiving any more state funding for his defence.

Zuma's legal team have indicated that they will fight this application‚ which could affect his ability to bring multiple civil challenges to the criminal case against him.

The cost of Zuma's corruption case court battles currently stands at R32‚4 million. He has already been ordered to personally pay back an estimated R10 million in legal costs linked to his failed bids to challenge then public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report.

The DA want the full R32‚4-million - spent by the state on 12 cases that Zuma ultimately lost - to be repaid by Zuma to the National Treasury within three months of the high court ruling in its favour.