The national executive committee (NEC) of the African National Congress has decided that its leaders and members implicated in state capture are on their own‚ but will not prevent their supporters within the party from standing by them - in their private capacity.

The NEC met in Cape Town from March 23-25.

Ace Magashule‚ the ANC's secretary general‚ said in a statement after the meeting: "The NEC recommitted itself to continue with the campaign to restore the integrity and dignity of the state and of the ANC as an organisation and further that the fight against all manifestations of corruption and state capture should be intensified".

"The NEC appreciates that‚ in the context of this campaign‚ some members and leaders of the movement may find themselves called to account by law enforcement agencies‚ the legislatures and the Judicial Commission of Inquiry dealing with the matter of state of capture.

"The ANC wishes to reiterate its principled approach that persons so implicated‚ should be presumed innocent until and unless proven otherwise.