The cash-strapped city of Umhlathuze on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast is spending an estimated R20-million on a mansion for its mayor‚ Mduduzi Gift Mhlongo.

That's according to the Democratic Alliance‚ who are now asking for municipal officials to answer for the multi-million spend on a housing project that according to plans turns out to be an elaborate home for its mayor‚ with a guard's residence and garden.

DA councillor in Umhlathuze Christo Botha has written to munipal manager Nhlanhla Sibeko to seek clarity on where the funding for the mansion is sourced and why the project has not been communicated to the council and the public.

In a statement on Sunday‚ Botha said construction of the mansion was already under way in the Meerensee suburb of Richards Bay‚ where clearing on the 4470m² yard has begun. He said the land has been zoned as high-density residential three and has an estimated worth of between R5-million to R6.5-million.