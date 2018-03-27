State capture inquiry to issue summons for Guptas‚ Dudu Myeni‚ Duduzane Zuma

Summons are to be issued by Parliament for former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni‚ Duduzane Zuma and three Gupta brothers to appear before the state-capture inquiry being conducted by the portfolio committee on public enterprises.

The decision to issue summons was taken by the committee at a closed meeting on Tuesday and followed the repeated failure of these individuals to appear before the inquiry on the basis of invitations.

A statement issued by the committee noted with "deep concern the threats received by [a] phone call on the weekend by the chairperson of the inquiry‚ Ms Zukiswa Rantho".

"The committee agreed that the matter must be reported to law-enforcement agencies so a security threat analysis can be done and proper action can be taken. The committee also believes the matter should be reported to the speaker of Parliament."

The committee decided to accept affidavits from individuals who wish to make submissions to the inquiry until April 13. The committee is planning to finalise its first report in May with the final draft being tabled in Parliament in mid-June.