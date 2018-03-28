MEC accuses ANC of meddling in Hermanus land-grab upheaval

Primrose Mqhu said‚ “I have little faith that we are going to get the houses that were promised. You need to understand that people are upset. This level of protesting never happens here but I think people have reached their limit. They are upset‚” she said.

The 47-year-old lives as a backyard dweller with her son and his three children. “The anger started when the wrong house was given to the wrong owner. The MEC was here before and nothing changed after he left. What makes this time different?” she asked.

Theron Mqhu said the cries of backyard dwellers needed to be taken seriously before the protests will stop. “There are always a lot of excuses as to why we can’t get houses or why there isn’t land. If you don’t listen to backyarders something like this will happen. Backyarders have always been overlooked. This time we decided enough is enough.”

Sibongile Magqirha has been a backyard dweller and has been on a waiting list for an RDP house for years. “After the MEC’s speech‚ I don’t think things will really change for us.”

A municipal building‚ a library and a police station were torched in Zwelihle. Foreign-owned shops were looted and many foreigners had to flee during the unrest. Roads were strewn with rubble and stones and some people were prevented from leaving the township to go to work.

The ANC has been approached for a response; TimesLIVE will update this article to reflect it when it arrives.